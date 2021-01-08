Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Michael W. Wilson Sells 1,004 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares in the company, valued at $811,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $90.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Aegis initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

