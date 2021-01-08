Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Shares Up 12.9%

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) shares traded up 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $23.50. 4,487,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,212,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $371,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 417.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $2,540,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

