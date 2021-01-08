Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $60.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.92.

NOVA opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 2.21. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,697 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $93,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 616,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after buying an additional 210,099 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

