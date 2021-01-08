SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) in a report released on Monday, January 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$419.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$412.30 million.

TSE:SOY opened at C$15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.33. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of C$1.82 and a one year high of C$16.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.90.

About SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

