SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 6.4%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $29.30. 10,111,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 11,190,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Get SunPower alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,465.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 48,161 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $777,800.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 23,074.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,415,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 94.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 402,019 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 735.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 294,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 259,184 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.