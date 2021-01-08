Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells $529,061.68 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $529,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 95,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,173.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Jeanna Steele sold 60,839 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $3,806,087.84.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40.

Shares of RUN opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9,082.92 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $93.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Simmons started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

