Sunworks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,279 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,133% compared to the typical volume of 266 put options.

In other Sunworks news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of Sunworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUNW opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.73. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 102.20%. Analysts predict that Sunworks will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUNW shares. ValuEngine raised Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

