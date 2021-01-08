Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce sales of $145.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $100.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $521.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.30 million to $525.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $575.80 million, with estimates ranging from $552.63 million to $598.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUPN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,110. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 459,351 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 774.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 421,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 139,931 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUPN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. 43,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,529. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

