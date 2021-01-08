Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUPN. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,043.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,110. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 459,351 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 259,087 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,936,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,416 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 133,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.