Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $2.25. Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 124,136 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$60.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29.

Get Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) alerts:

Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Supremex Inc. will post 0.3917647 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 acquired 162,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$241,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,994,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,871,985.80. Insiders purchased a total of 175,800 shares of company stock worth $260,850 over the last ninety days.

About Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom, digital window, envirosafe, extended, integrated, high efficiency, and stock envelopes; packaging solutions, including corrugate, e-commerce packaging, and folding carton; and pressure sensitive labels, booklets, and other inserts for food, pharma, and cosmetic industries.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.