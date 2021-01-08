SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $440.00 at Raymond James

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $325.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $431.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.78. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $437.56.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

