SVB Leerink Comments on Insmed Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Insmed in a report released on Sunday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.44). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.45. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 181.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Insmed by 325.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at $126,000.

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.