SVB Leerink Downgrades Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) to Market Perform

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was downgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millendo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLND opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 856.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 180,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

