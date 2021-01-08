SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CAO Sells $629,250.00 in Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CAO Dharti Patel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $629,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dharti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $35,271.18.

Shares of SVMK opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. SVMK Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SVMK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 283,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 115,307 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 648,263 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVMK. BidaskClub raised shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

