SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,603. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SVMK has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.50.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. SVMK’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $95,278.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 90,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,271,758.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,750 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter worth $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter worth $189,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter worth $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SVMK by 41.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 136,093 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SVMK by 41.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,530 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

