Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 39,345 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 39,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,192,546.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,313.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $3,022,624.50.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $5,205,400.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $32,680.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 5,068 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $85,851.92.

On Monday, October 19th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $93,658.68.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $35.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $10,129,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 151.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 154,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

