Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

SWMAY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $39.22. 22,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,375. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a PE ratio of 28.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.50 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.