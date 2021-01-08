Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synchrony Financial's shares have outperformed its industry in six months' time. The company has been witnessing revenue growth for the past many years on rising interest income and inorganic growth strategies. Its Retail Card and CareCredit platforms impress. Its continuous efforts in forging alliances and making acquisitions are likely to boost business growth, enhance digital capabilities and diversify its business. It took restructuring measures to reduce expenses. We remain positive about its steady capital position and solvency level. However, its high allowance for loan loss bothers the company. Lower purchase volume due to government restrictions on travel, entertainment, events, and closure of non-essential retail stores remain a concern.”

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.19.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,181 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,750,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,164,000 after purchasing an additional 386,100 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,908,000 after purchasing an additional 789,833 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.