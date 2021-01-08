Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNV. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.42.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

