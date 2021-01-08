Syntropy Hits One Day Volume of $1.43 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a market cap of $66.45 million and $1.43 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00268254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.39 or 0.02503360 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012227 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

Syntropy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

