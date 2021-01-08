Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $57.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,459,414.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

