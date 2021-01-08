Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.20.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $963.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.18 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $70.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.68 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.