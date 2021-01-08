Tael Achieves Market Cap of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $18.11, $24.72, $10.00 and $119.16. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00038068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00273381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00029076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,049.79 or 0.02558792 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011969 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

