Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.76. The company had a trading volume of 119,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.06. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $192.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.