Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $87.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $142.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 521,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,675,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 661,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 341,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 218.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 286.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

