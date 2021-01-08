Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTM. ValuEngine raised Tata Motors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of TTM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 44,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.28. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 379,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 142,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

