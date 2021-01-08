TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.74.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$54.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.03. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.58.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.24%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,929.76. Insiders have acquired 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600 in the last 90 days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

