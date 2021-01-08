TD Securities Lowers Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has C$1.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.85.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$705.90 million and a PE ratio of -43.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

