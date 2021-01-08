TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.14.

TEL opened at $128.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $129.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,838 shares of company stock valued at $20,767,400. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

