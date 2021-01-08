TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.02

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.02 and last traded at $126.75, with a volume of 12563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Insiders have sold 186,838 shares of company stock worth $20,767,400 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 23,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

