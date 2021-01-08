TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Griffin Securities restated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.89 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.02.

FTI stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 411,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,666,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

