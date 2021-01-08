TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

TTGT traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.26. 2,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.57 and a beta of 0.92. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $66.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,854,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 78.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,452,000 after buying an additional 664,105 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 29,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 310,162.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 468,345 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

