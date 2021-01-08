Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Trading Up 6.1%

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 122,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 95,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $393.56 million, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,870,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 74.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

