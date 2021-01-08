Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.36 Per Share (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $10.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.86.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.33.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $356.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,228,797,000 after purchasing an additional 535,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,918,000 after purchasing an additional 106,868 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,986,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14,653.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 58,615 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

