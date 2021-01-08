Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Telenav were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNAV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Telenav in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Telenav by 69.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 263,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Telenav by 8.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Telenav by 606.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telenav by 17.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNAV opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.36 million, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. Telenav, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

