Tellor Tops 1-Day Volume of $47.99 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $37.80 million and approximately $47.99 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $23.09 or 0.00056078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00103023 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.93 or 0.00417614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00215901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00048849 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,723,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,637,387 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

