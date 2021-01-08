TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TU. Barclays assumed coverage on TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.19.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE TU opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. TELUS’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,604,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $502,915,000 after purchasing an additional 361,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,425,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,682,000 after buying an additional 1,771,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TELUS by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,381,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,254,000 after buying an additional 547,854 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in TELUS by 57.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,185,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,456,000 after buying an additional 4,836,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,101,000 after buying an additional 1,152,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.