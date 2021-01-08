Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $37.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE:THC opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,510,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 278,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 134.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 269,095 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 592,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 265,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 262,569 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

