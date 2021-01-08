Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEZNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $22.76. 12,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,099. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

