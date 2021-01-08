Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEV. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.84.

TSE:TEV opened at C$3.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$357.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tervita Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.00 million. Research analysts predict that Tervita Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

