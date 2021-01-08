Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,379,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,680 shares of company stock worth $89,452,832 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $63.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $880.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,449,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,306,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $623.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $884.49. The company has a market capitalization of $834.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,257.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

