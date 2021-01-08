TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Receives $25.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TFFP stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. 379,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,492. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $380.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.44.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,283.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,307,161 shares of company stock worth $18,514,263 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $19,556,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $549,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $3,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.