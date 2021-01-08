TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 222,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 255,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

TFSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $852,689.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $228,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after buying an additional 104,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 58,878 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TFS Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TFS Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TFS Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

