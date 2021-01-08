The Alkaline Water’s (WTER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Alkaline Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.06 on Monday. The Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in The Alkaline Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 252,997 shares during the period.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.