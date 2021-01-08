The Cato (NYSE:CATO) Trading 12.2% Higher

Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) traded up 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.40. 363,118 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 235,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.79 million for the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATO. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in The Cato in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of The Cato by 17.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Cato by 302.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Cato by 753.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 425,685 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cato Company Profile (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

