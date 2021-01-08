The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Stephens currently has $36.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus raised The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.74.

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $38.12. 8,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,230,000 after purchasing an additional 253,540 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

