The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 65,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 290,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 385,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.