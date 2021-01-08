The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) EVP Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Appleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $240,800.00.

NASDAQ:SSP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,324. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $493.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.90 million. The E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. The E.W. Scripps’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,508,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,342,000 after purchasing an additional 106,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

