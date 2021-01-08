The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

SSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $148,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,452 shares of company stock worth $785,476. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSP stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,324. The E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.76.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The E.W. Scripps had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $493.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. The E.W. Scripps’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

