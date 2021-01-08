The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.57.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $258.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.10. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.48, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,158.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 60.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2,408.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

